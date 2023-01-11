Your Photos
Air quality alert issued for most of Minnesota

KEYC News Now at 5 Recording
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - An air quality alert was extended today for a big portion of the state until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Stagnant air and moisture from melting snow is trapping pollutants near the ground creating unhealthy air for much of the state. Those most likely to feel health effects include the young, the old, pregnant women, people with heart disease, high blood pressure or diabetes, and those with asthma.

The MPCA says having two days in the unhealthy category is quite unusual.

