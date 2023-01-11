Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

BCA requests public’s help in locating missing man from Ramsey, MN

Ramsey police are asking for public's help locating missing man
Ramsey police are asking for public's help locating missing man(MN BCA)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Ramsey Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Roger Bergfalk, 86, who has dementia.

He left his residence in Ramsey around 3:30 PM on Jan. 10 driving a grey 2007 Toyota Camry, MN plate HTL 720, with his direction of travel unknown. He was wearing a beige coat, corduroy pants and a cap. He does not have a cell phone with him.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Roger Bergfalk, 86, please call 911 or the Anoka County Emergency Communications Center at 763-427-1212.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week

Latest News

Dr. Wade Johnson, the director of Sports Medicine at Mayo Health System, is assisting the U.S....
Mankato doctor will assist U.S. Alpine ski team internationally
A school day in Janesville ended with a police presence and a lockdown.
Lockdown at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school
A school day in Janesville ended with a police presence and a lockdown.
Janesville update
Dr. Wade Johnson, the director of Sports Medicine at Mayo Health System, is assisting the U.S....
Mankato doctor will assist U.S. Alpine ski team overseas