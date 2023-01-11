BCA requests public’s help in locating missing man from Ramsey, MN

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Ramsey Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Roger Bergfalk, 86, who has dementia.

He left his residence in Ramsey around 3:30 PM on Jan. 10 driving a grey 2007 Toyota Camry, MN plate HTL 720, with his direction of travel unknown. He was wearing a beige coat, corduroy pants and a cap. He does not have a cell phone with him.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Roger Bergfalk, 86, please call 911 or the Anoka County Emergency Communications Center at 763-427-1212.

