BECHS to hold Young Historians program on Saturday

The Blue Earth County Historical Society will be holding their January Young Historians program for school age children this Saturday.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society will be holding their January Young Historians program for school age children this Saturday.

This hands-on history workshop takes place the second Saturday of each month during the school year.

This Saturday’s workshop will go from 10 a.m. to Noon at the History Center.

The program will explore the Minneopa Bison herd, the Bison Ambassador Program and some fun Bison facts for kids to learn.

Pre-registration is required.

Parents and or grandparents are encouraged to attend with their child.

