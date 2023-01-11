Blue Earth County Historical Society seeks volunteer board members

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society is currently seeking candidates to fill open seats on the Board of Trustees beginning in March, 2023.

Monthly board meetings are held on the fourth Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. All openings are for a three-year term ending March 2026. Applications are due by January 31, 2023, to the History Center.

BECHS is governed by a 12 to 20 member Board. The Board consists of members representing Blue Earth County and is currently seeking individuals strong in one or more of the following areas: accounting/finance, fundraising and friend-raising, legal, facility planning and development, and human resources. Previous nonprofit organization or board experience is preferred, but not required. Participation with events and service on committees is also required.

In addition, the Board is seeking candidates from greater Blue Earth County, in particular, representatives from the areas around Lake Crystal, Garden City, Amboy, Vernon Center, Cambria, Madison Lake, Eagle Lake, St. Clair or Mapleton.

Founded in 1901, the Blue Earth County Historical Society is a vibrant community cultural heritage non-profit which leads the collecting and promoting of Blue Earth County’s history to ensure its preservation for the enrichment and benefit of present and future generations. The Historical Society operates two facilities in Mankato: the Blue Earth County History Center and Museum at 424 Warren St. and the Historic R.D. Hubbard House at 606 South Broad St. BECHS will continue to make major changes in the next few years, including expansion of services and facility. This is an exciting time for BECHS but, there is much work ahead to achieve our goals.

For more information about the Historical Society’s Board of Trustees, please visit our website at www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com/about or contact Jessica at 507-345-5566 or Director@blueeearthcountyhistory.com

