Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Blue Earth County Historical Society seeks volunteer board members

The Blue Earth County Historical Society is currently seeking candidates to fill open seats on...
The Blue Earth County Historical Society is currently seeking candidates to fill open seats on the Board of Trustees beginning in March, 2023.(BECHS)
By Stephanie Williams
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society is currently seeking candidates to fill open seats on the Board of Trustees beginning in March, 2023.

Monthly board meetings are held on the fourth Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m.  All openings are for a three-year term ending March 2026. Applications are due by January 31, 2023, to the History Center.

BECHS is governed by a 12 to 20 member Board. The Board consists of members representing Blue Earth County and is currently seeking individuals strong in one or more of the following areas: accounting/finance, fundraising and friend-raising, legal, facility planning and development, and human resources. Previous nonprofit organization or board experience is preferred, but not required. Participation with events and service on committees is also required.

In addition, the Board is seeking candidates from greater Blue Earth County, in particular, representatives from the areas around Lake Crystal, Garden City, Amboy, Vernon Center, Cambria, Madison Lake, Eagle Lake, St. Clair or Mapleton.

Founded in 1901, the Blue Earth County Historical Society is a vibrant community cultural heritage non-profit which leads the collecting and promoting of Blue Earth County’s history to ensure its preservation for the enrichment and benefit of present and future generations.  The Historical Society operates two facilities in Mankato: the Blue Earth County History Center and Museum at 424 Warren St. and the Historic R.D. Hubbard House at 606 South Broad St. BECHS will continue to make major changes in the next few years, including expansion of services and facility. This is an exciting time for BECHS but, there is much work ahead to achieve our goals.

For more information about the Historical Society’s Board of Trustees, please visit our website at www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com/about or contact Jessica at 507-345-5566 or Director@blueeearthcountyhistory.com

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week

Latest News

Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
Meteorologist Shawn Cable explains the fog and smog
Soloway house fire
Man loses home in Solway fire
The Blue Earth County Historical Society will be holding their January Young Historians program...
BECHS to hold Young Historians program on Saturday
The City of Mankato has opened up applications for the Community Development Block Grant...
City of Mankato opens up applications for block grant program