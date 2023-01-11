City of Mankato opens up applications for block grant program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato has opened up applications for the Community Development Block Grant Program.

Applications are available until Feb. 10, at 4:30 p.m.

Eligible applicants include social service providers that assist low to moderate income households with community needs.

Those could come in the form of homeless shelter bed expansions, food support, job training and medical services, among others.

Funded activities must provide a new or expanded service level of an existing public service.

Around $58,000 in grant money is available with a minimum grant award of $3,000.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.