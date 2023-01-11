Madelia’s “Cleaning Chick” helps us declutter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Shayna Erickson helps us declutter! She explains her steps to get the process started.

“Decluttering is the first step in the process,” explains Shayna, “I recently read a book called Organizing for the Rest of Us by Dana K. White, amazing book.”

Shayna explains the concept of the book: “She talks about the container concept which, when you’re decluttering, the container concept is, you view everything you own, everything in your home as a container. So this could be your purse, it could be a makeup drawer, it could be a shelf on a bookshelf, it could be a toy box. Every container has a limit, it has an, only an amount, only a certain amount that it can hold.

“So if you’re going by the container concept, what you want to do is, once that limit is-has been reached, you know it’s time to declutter. I like to keep my containers with the lids on. This is also in the book I mentioned. Because why accumulate more than you need.

“Once you have a certain amount, once you run low, you’re gonna know it’s time to clean out the fridge. Then you’re keeping your fridge from getting cluttered because you know when it’s time to empty it out and get your containers back in the cupboard.

“If we’re talking about a book shelf, it can only hold so many books. Obviously I don’t have mine full, but if it was full, I would know that it’s time to get rid of some. And when you do this process, when you’re learning how to declutter, when you bring in one thing, something else needs to go. Otherwise you’re just adding to the chaos and the clutter.

“But I really really enjoy that concept I think it, I mean it can work for anything, it can work for the amount of chapsticks you have in your purse. It can work for anything if you think of everything as having a limit. Then you know where to stop.

“If you haven’t touched it in a year, you probably don’t need it. You’re probably not going to need it. If you forgot it existed or that you even had it, you probably don’t need it. If you have multiples, maybe it’s time to downsize.

“Having your routine, you’re gonna wanna put together your routine after you declutter, cause first you need to clear out your space. You need to figure out what you have. It makes life way less stressful. It gives us a sense of accomplishment when we’ve completed things.

“It’s a positive influence on children, that’s a big one, kids will do anything they see their parents doing. If you are following a routine, your kids will get into that routine and they will just be that much better off when they’re grown and they have families of their own.

“Tips for staying organized, make lists. Lists are important, and it feels good to cross things off of a list. It gives you motivation to keep going, at least it does for me.

“Invest in a planner, this is something I recently did. I’ve always had a calendar, but a planner is really really helpful because it’s always kind of there so if you think of something you need to do, you can jot it down. They are good for keeping your routine in order.

“When it comes to buying things for organization, you want to organize first. Do not go out and buy a bunch of stuff to put a bunch of markers in. or you know, a bunch of different things. Assess what you have, declutter, organize, figure out what exactly you need, what size bin, what size shelf. It doesn’t have to be expensive. This is one thing that I did invest in that I bought new. It spins and it is wonderful. I am not constantly searching for my spices.

“Organizing is super important, this is because it helps you learn how to prioritize, it reduces stress, again like decluttering they go hand in hand. It helps you set and achieve goals, and it leads to happier, that’s important, happier healthier life.”

