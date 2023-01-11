Your Photos
MN law enforcement makes strong stand against legalization

Statewide law enforcement made a firm stand against the legalization from a public safety perspective.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Statewide law enforcement made a firm stand against the legalization from a public safety perspective.

The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association and the Minnesota Sheriffs Association says the bill blatantly ignores the realities of the illegal drug trade and will make driving on our roads more dangerous. They also said HF 100 does not ensure a strict, robust regulatory framework is in place prior to the date when selling cannabis for recreational use would be legalized in Minnesota.

Colorado passed recreational marijuana in 2014 and in 2020 marijuana impaired traffic deaths increased 138%.

“With the work we’ve done Toward Zero Deaths, TZD a state program for traffic safety with alcohol and drunk driving; we still don’t have the alcohol in check yet. As far as traffic safety and now your going to add and additional element here,” said Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose.

According to statistics given to us by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, suicides with people high on marijuana in Colorado increased 29% in 2022 and marijuana use for kids ages 12 and older is 61% higher than the national average.

Rose adds that most local and statewide police departments don’t have the funding for training and having a full staff is quite challenging.

