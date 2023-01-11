More fog and frost... Warmer by the weekend

Cloudy, foggy and cool weather will continue tonight into Friday. While the system that brought freezing rain to much of the region has passed, moisture from the fog could freeze on roads and surfaces, making them slippery at times. The wind will increase slightly on Friday and that should help clear the fog and alleviate some of the air quality issues that have plagued much of the region over the past several days. Thursday and Friday will be cooler with highs in the upper teens to low 20s. A warmer airmass will move in this weekend and warm high temperatures into the low to mid 30s on both Saturday and Sunday. With warmer temps there will be more melting and more moisture in the air, which will lead to more low cloud cover and patchy fog. We are monitoring a potential system that could bring areas of freezing rain and snow early next week. As of now, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be a major system, but there could be some mixed precipitation and minor snow accumulation.

The rest of today will be cloudy and foggy with highs in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. Tonight will be cloudy with more patchy fog and frost possible. Temperatures will drop into the mid teens by daybreak.

Thursday will be cloudy, cooler and slightly breezier than it has been over the past couple of days. Wind will be from the northwest at around 10 to 20 mph, which will be good and bad. It will keep the wind chill factor in the single digits, but it will also blow out some of the fog and smog that we have been dealing with for the past several days. We will see a little sunshine on Friday with highs only reaching the upper teens.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs will reach the low to mid 30s, with places further south and places with less of a snowpack climbing into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Once again, the melting will put more moisture in the air and that will lead to the potential for low cloud cover and patchy fog throughout the weekend.

There isn’t much more to say about the system early next week. As of right now, it looks like Monday will be the warmer day and that will lead to the potential for some freezing rain and mixed precipitation followed by snow. By Monday night into Tuesday, temperatures will drop and precipitation will likely change to all snow. It’s still early and at this point it doesn’t look like this is going to be a major system; however, it could certainly have some minor impacts on travel. Stay with us for updates. The weather team will be watching it develop and will have updates along the way.

