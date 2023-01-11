Slick roads, foggy conditions continue today

Roads are expected to be slick today due to a freezing drizzle that moved through overnight and temperatures remaining below 32 with more freezing fog mixed in.

Today will start off wet and cloudy with freezing fog around the area. The freezing fog is expected to reduce visibility throughout the morning hours into the afternoon hours. Visibility will slowly improve throughout the day despite patchy fog sticking around through the whole day. Due to the thick fog this morning, a dense fog advisory will remain in effect for portions of southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa until 10 am. Thankfully we are not looking at more precipitation today, but will continue to sit under cloudy skies with temperatures hovering in the upper-20s by the afternoon hours. Some areas may hover around the 30 degree mark. Winds will be light today, but an increase in winds is projected by tonight with more patchy, freezing fog around the area. Temperatures overnight will slowly drop into the mid-teens by Thursday morning.

Thursday will start off with patchy, freezing fog around the area. Temperatures will slowly rise from the mid-teens into the upper-teens by the afternoon hours with skies remaining cloudy and a breeze sticking around. Winds are projected to range between 10 and 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph possible. Despite the cloudy skies, a few pockets of sunshine are possible through the early to mid-afternoon hours in the area. By Thursday night, skies will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the single digits by Friday morning.

Friday will be the coldest day of the week and the extended forecast. Clouds are projected to break apart, making way for partly cloudy skies around the area. Despite the sunshine in the area, temperatures will top out in the upper-teens by the afternoon hours with light winds up to 10 mph mixed in. Skies will remain partly cloudy through the night as temperatures slowly drop to around 12. We are expected to reach our low of 12 before midnight, which means we are looking at gradual warming through the overnight hours into Saturday morning.

This weekend will be very mild with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Saturday will start off with partly cloudy skies around the area. Temperatures will slowly rise into the mid-30s by the afternoon hours with a breeze mixed in. Winds are projected to increase up to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible at times. Skies will slowly become mostly cloudy by the late night hours as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will remain quiet and breezy with mostly cloudy skies around the area. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s through the afternoon hours with winds up to 15 mph mixed in. Sunday night will remain cloudy and breezy with temperatures dipping into the mid to upper-20s by Monday morning.

Next week will start off on the messy side with a rain/snow mix. The wintery mix will move in through the late morning hours and early afternoon hours on Monday and stick around throughout the day. Temperatures are projected to hover between the low and mid-30s, which is why we are looking at a rain/snow mix through the afternoon hours. As temperatures drop throughout the late afternoon and early evening hours, the rain/snow mix will transition to snow. Temperatures are projected to drop into the low-20s by Tuesday morning.

The rest of next week will remain on the cloudy side. Tuesday will be slightly cooler with temperatures in the upper-20s and a light breeze up to 15 mph. Temperatures will dip into the low-20s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday through Friday of next week will remain quiet with a light breeze up to 15 mph at times. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s Wednesday with the mid-20s throughout Thursday and Friday. Temperatures Wednesday night and Thursday night will dip into the low-20s, while temperatures Friday night dip into the upper-teens. We are also looking at a chance for snow moving in late Friday night into Saturday of next weekend.

