Testing for radon in your home

It's a good time of year to test your home for radon and it just so happens to be National Radon Action Month. It's meant to help increase awareness of radon, promote radon testing and mitigation. So what is radon?

Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive, odorless, colorless, tasteless gas. People can be exposed to radon primarily from breathing radon in air that comes through cracks and gaps in buildings and homes. Because radon comes naturally from the earth, people are always exposed to it, but It dramatically increases the risk of cancer in those who inhale air contaminated with it for long periods of time.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Surgeon General’s Office have estimated that as many as 20,000 lung cancer deaths are caused each year by radon. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer, but as we mentioned, there are ways to be proactive. There are some ways we can do that, and Dan from the Minnesota Department of Health joins us to explain how.

