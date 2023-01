MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tonight’s sports segment led off with Mankato East vs. Mankato West matchups followed by local area high school basketball.

Boys High School Basketball

Mankato East vs. Mankato West

Mankato Loyola vs. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial

Girls High School Basketball

Mankato East vs. Mankato West

St. Peter vs. Delano

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.