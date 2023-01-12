Celebrating National Hot Toddy Day!

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Do you crave festive cocktails? Do you need to be warmed up? Then you’ll want to celebrate National Hot Toddy Day today!

The warm drink is created in a kettle with various kinds of alcohol‚ usually rum, brandy, or whiskey, along with honey, lemon, water, and a cinnamon stick. It’s best enjoyed by the fire - preferably with snow falling outside.

This toasty drink is even rumored to relieve cold and flu symptoms, but we’ll leave that part up to you. We’re lucky enough to be able to learn how to make one today. We’re happy to have Adam Andersen with Pub 500 in studio today!

