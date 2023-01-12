Colder Friday, a warmer weekend

Sunshine and colder temps are in the forecast for Friday. By the weekend, a warmer airmass will move in and blast high temperatures into the mid 30s. Places further south and with less of a snowpack could get close to 40 degrees at some point this weekend. The milder air will feel nice but it will melt more snow, which will put more moisture in the air and lead to clouds and patchy fog at times throughout the weekend. We are tracking a system that is expected to develop in the southwestern US this weekend and move across the plains by early next week. This will bring a chance of freezing rain and snow Monday and Monday night, possibly lingering into Tuesday. It’s still pretty early, but at this point it doesn’t look like this is going to be a major system; however some ice and a couple inches of snow will certainly be possible.

The rest of today will be mostly cloudy, cooler and a bit breezier than we have been the past several days. High temps will only reach the upper teens to low 20s. The wind has cleared much of the fog, but stronger gusts to 25 mph will create areas of blowing snow across southwestern Minnesota. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures dropping into the single digits by daybreak.

An area of high pressure will move into our region late tonight into Friday, bringing sunshine and cooler temperatures. Highs will only reach the upper teens on Friday afternoon. As the high passes to our east Friday night, warmer air will begin to move in from the south. Both Saturday and Sunday will be considerably warmer, with high temperatures climbing into the mid 30s. Places to the south and places with less of a snowpack will get even warmer. With the warmer temperatures there will be more melting and that means more moisture in the air, which will produce low cloud cover and fog at times throughout the weekend.

We are continuing to monitor a system that will bring a wintry mix and snow to much of our region Monday into Tuesday. This isn’t going to be a major system, but could certainly have some travel impacts. As of now, our forecast data is suggesting enough moisture for about 3 inches of snow, but depending on the storm track and temperature, some of that could come in the form of rain. We’re still about four days away from this, so stay tuned for updates. We’ll have the latest as the system develops.

After Monday, our long-range data is hinting that our weather pattern could become a bit more active with multiple snow chances throughout the last half of next week. Again, this is many days away. We’ll keep an eye on things and let you know how it rolls.

