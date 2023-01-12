MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The on-field collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during a football game has placed a renewed spotlight on the importance of knowing and administering CPR in a timely fashion.

Professionals aren’t the only ones at risk of course, more than 60 million kids in the U.S. participate in organized sports, and cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death among young athletes. Experts say parents, teammates, or simply as many people as possible, that knowing CPR could be a game changer.

XXXXXXX joins us in studio to show us how to administer CPR.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.