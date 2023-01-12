The Mankato Area United Way announced today it has reached its 2023 campaign goal
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - United way announced its goal of $2.15 million back in July, and today the organization announced that they have now surpassed that fundraising goal. In their announcement, the United Way also said that they see this number as a minimum, and will continue its fundraising efforts for its 55 partner programs in the region.
Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.