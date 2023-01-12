Maverick Insider: MSU wresting gears up for home debut against No. 11 UMary

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, Jim Makovsky of the Minnesota State wrestling program and Mike Hastings of the 17th-ranked MSU men’s hockey team join the show to reveal the latest information surrounding both clubs.

In Part I, Sports Director Rob Clark sits down with Makovsky to preview the team’s upcoming home match debut against nationally-ranked UMary.

Then, in Part II, Anfernee Patterson talks with Hastings fresh off of a two-game sweep over CCHA-opponent, Northern Michigan University.

