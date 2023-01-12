Your Photos
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Mapleton


By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire this morning in Mapleton.

First responders arrived at the home at 209 4th Avenue Southeast at around 8:30 a.m..

Authorities say everyone in the house at the time was able to get out safely, with no injuries.

As of 10:30 a.m., crews were still on the scene keeping the fire under control.

Mapleton’s fire chief says no cause has been able to be determined.


