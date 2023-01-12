Multiple crews respond to house fire in Mapleton
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire this morning in Mapleton.
First responders arrived at the home at 209 4th Avenue Southeast at around 8:30 a.m..
Authorities say everyone in the house at the time was able to get out safely, with no injuries.
As of 10:30 a.m., crews were still on the scene keeping the fire under control.
Mapleton’s fire chief says no cause has been able to be determined.
Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.