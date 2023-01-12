The North Mankato Taylor Library is preparing for its fifth annual adult spelling bee

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Taylor Library will once again be partnering with the Mankato Brewery to host the event.

Teams of three or four can compete to not only be crowned superior spellers, but prizes will also be given to best team name, team attire and door prizes. The library says that they’re excited to see teams form once again, and invites everyone to participate regardless of their spelling skill level.

”You don’t need to be good at spelling, a lot of people tell me that ‘Oh I’m awful at spelling’, but you don’t really need to be that good at spelling. You might want to have one person on your team that is decent but we have prizes for best dressed team and best team name as well,” said Hallie Uhrich, assistant director of the Taylor Library.

The spelling bee will be at the Mankato Brewery on Friday, Jan. 27 from 7 to 9 p.m.

