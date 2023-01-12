Your Photos
Police officers in both Mankato and North Mankato received awards for their work in the community

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Keith Mortenson of Mankato and Dave Krueger of North Mankato received awards from the Minnesota South Central Investigator’s Coalition. Officer Krueger, who leads North Mankato’s reserve unit, was awarded the Law Enforcement Service Award.

North Mankato Police say that these awards show the quality of law enforcement that both Mankato and North Mankato strive for.

