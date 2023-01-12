PREP ATHLETE: Morgan’s continuous development leads to a great season for the Crusaders

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When you speak of talented athletes around the Mankato area, Mankato Loyola’s Simon Morgan is a name that is brought up. The senior power forward has stepped up for his team, leading in points and assists. Morgan takes pride in dishing the rock.

“I think just passing in general is one of the best things you can do as a teammate,” Morgan said. “There is nothing like helping a teammate get a basket or finding the open person and realizing that they’re on your team and they can do exactly what you can do.”

Make no mistake about it though, Morgan can score when needed. In the first game of 2023 at Sleep Eye St. Mary’s, in the second half, he was perfect from the field, scoring 18 straight points while finishing the game with 20 points in the Crusaders 67-58 win.

“In the first half, I didn’t realize that we came out slow and I just totally needed to change what I was doing,” said Morgan. “So at halftime, I had to bring myself together and reset. I had get back out there and do what I’ve done best and go back to the basics.”

As a leader, it’s just natural for Morgan.

“It’s great to have a kid who works as hard as Simon,” said Crusaders head coach Sam Carlson. “He’s always worked really hard in the offseason. He’s not naturally this strong, he really puts in the work. He’s at Fitness For 10 and he’s in our weight room all of the time. He’s been starting since eight grade so his leadership has gradually gotten better. When we’re out there and he’s out there, we feel really great.”

“I’ll say I lead more by example,” Morgan said when asked about his leadership style. “I lead more by example than vocal. I’m not a super loud person so I strive myself to lead more by example.

