Quick Hits: No. 17 MSU takes flight to Tempe for non-conference series

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 17 Minnesota State men’s hockey program (12-9-1) continues its road trip in Tempe, AZ this weekend for a matchup against Arizona State University (11-12). The Mavericks and Sun Devils drops the puck at 8 p.m. CT on Friday and Saturday.

On this week’s edition of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits, Mary Rominger and Sports Director Rob Clark preview the team’s upcoming series, as well as recap MSU’s sweep over Northern Michigan University to start the New Year.

