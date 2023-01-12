Your Photos
Quick Hits: No. 17 MSU takes flight to Tempe for non-conference series

The No. 17 Mavericks are on the road this weekend against Arizona State University.
By Mary Rominger and Rob Clark
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 17 Minnesota State men’s hockey program (12-9-1) continues its road trip in Tempe, AZ this weekend for a matchup against Arizona State University (11-12). The Mavericks and Sun Devils drops the puck at 8 p.m. CT on Friday and Saturday.

On this week’s edition of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits, Mary Rominger and Sports Director Rob Clark preview the team’s upcoming series, as well as recap MSU’s sweep over Northern Michigan University to start the New Year.

