Quiet, mild weekend ahead following chilly end to this week

This week will end on the chilly side with temperatures sitting below average before a quiet but mild weekend ahead.

Today will start off with some freezing fog lingering in the area, though not nearly as dense as the past two days. Temperatures will be on the chilly side not only through the morning but the day in general. We are going to see temperatures top out in the upper-teens and low-20s by the afternoon hours with a breeze mixed in. Winds will likely range between 10 and 20 mph today from the northwest. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day and into tonight. Tonight we will notice lighter winds returning to the area with temperatures dropping into the single digits by Friday morning.

Friday will remain on the chilly but quiet side across the area. Temperatures will slowly rise into the mid to upper-teens across the area by the afternoon hours. Skies will start off mostly cloudy in the early morning hours before gradually becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon hours. Winds will remain on the light side throughout the day. Skies will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy overnight into Saturday as temperatures dip back into the single digits. We will reach a low before midnight, which means temperatures will actually slowly rise through the overnight hours.

This weekend will be much warmer and remain on the quieter side. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout Saturday before becoming mostly cloudy by Saturday night. Temperatures will hover between the low and mid-30s through the afternoon hours with a light increase in winds. Winds will likely range between 10 and 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph. Temperatures will dip into the upper-20s and low-30s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will continue with cloudy skies throughout the day. Temperatures will slowly rise back into the mid to upper-30s by the afternoon hours. Winds will continue to range up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph mixed in. Temperatures will slowly dip back into the low-30s by Monday morning with a very slight chance for a rain/snow mix moving in overnight. Though, the rain/snow mix should hold off until Monday morning.

Next week is going to be another messy one with several chances for either mixed precipitation or snow.

Monday will be the first day of the week with a messy situation coming our way. We are looking at a rain/snow mix with possible freezing rain in the early morning hours before temperatures rise into the mid-30s by the afternoon hours. Winds will continue to range up to 15 mph throughout the day. The rain/snow mix will continue into the late night hours with a chance for some light snow lingering into early Tuesday morning due to temperatures dipping into the low to mid-20s. This wintery mix is associated with the passage of a cold front, so temperatures are projected to be cooler through the remainder of the week.

Tuesday will start off with some very early morning snow lingering in the area. The snow will clear through the mid-morning hours leaving behind cloudy skies with temperatures rising into the mid-20s by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will dip back into the mid-teens by Wednesday morning as skies remain cloudy.

Wednesday is when the messy situation returns to the area with snow chances. Snow will move in Wednesday morning/early afternoon and continue throughout the day as temperatures hover in the mid-20s. Winds will range between 5 and 15 mph, as of right now, blowing snow is not the biggest concern as winds are not projected to be too strong. Temperatures will dip into the low-20s by Thursday morning as snow showers continue overnight.

Thursday will remain on the cloudy side with more snow in the area throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the mid-20s throughout the afternoon hours with winds continuing to range up to 15 mph in the area. Snow will continue overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Friday morning.

Friday we will start to see the snow chances clear out of the area, which means we will start the morning off with light snow becoming more like flurries by the late morning and early afternoon hours before slowly fizzling out. Once the snow comes to a stop we will remain under cloudy skies with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-20s through the afternoon hours with winds ranging up to 15 mph. Skies will remain cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Saturday morning.

Saturday will start off quiet with cloudy skies sticking around in the area. Temperatures will hover in the low-20s through the afternoon hours with a breeze between 10 and 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph possible. Saturday night we could see another round of snow move into the area throughout the overnight hours as we make our way into Sunday morning. Temperatures will dip to around 12 degrees by Sunday morning with that chance for snow mixed in.

