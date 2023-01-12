Your Photos
The Small Business Development Center, an excellent resource for small businesses and start-ups

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There is a wonderful resource in our community that I’m not sure a lot of people understand or are aware of, but it contributes so much to fostering a strong entrepreneurial spirit in our region.

We’re talking about the Small Business Development Center.

Small Business Development Centers provide counseling and training to small businesses including working with the SBA to develop and provide informational tools to support business start-ups and existing business expansion. And guess what? All of its services are free!

If you are a budding business owner or just want to know more, Mike Hahn from our local Small Business Development Center has the informational tools you’ll need.

