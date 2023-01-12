Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Student arrested after threat found written in high school bathroom

A pair of handcuffs.
A pair of handcuffs.(MGN)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES, Minn. (KTTC) – A 16-year-old student was arrested after a threat of violence was found in a bathroom at St. Charles High School on Monday.

Officers said she admitted to writing the threat as a result from a dare.

St. Charles Police said in a Facebook post there is no longer a threat to public safety.

The student has been referred to the Winona County Attorney’s Office for charges of threats of violence, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

Police said they will continue to have extra patrols inside and outside schools for the rest of the week as a precaution.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
A school day in Janesville ended with a police presence and a lockdown.
Lockdown at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school

Latest News

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
MNsure says 2022 premiums will be lower, with more choices
MNsure warning Minnesotans of potential insurance scams
Celebrating National Hot Toddy Day!
Gusties player Jake Guse dunks on a Saints defender in a matchup against St. Scholastica on...
Gustavus wins over St. Scholastica