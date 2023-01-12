What is a kettlebell and how does it work? Jason from Ignition Fitness joins us to show us.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s National Kettlebell day! A kettlebell is a type of dumbbell or free weight that is round with a flat base and an arced handle. It looks like a cannonball with a handle. Authentic kettlebells are made of either cast iron or steel.

Unlike a dumbbell, a kettlebell’s center of mass extends beyond the hand. Kettlebells can be swung, thrown, juggled, pressed, held, moved and manipulated in hundreds of ways. They are small and portable and can be incorporated into all aspects of athletic and fitness training. Kettlebells are a highly efficient way to lose weight, tone your body, increase your cardiovascular fitness, strength and maintain joint health, mobility and flexibility. But how and why do these contraptions work?

Jason from Ignition Fitness joins us to explain the benefits of including the kettlebell into your workout routine.

