BREAKING NEWS: Lisa Marie Presley has died

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the late singer Elvis Presley, poses during a handprint...
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the late singer Elvis Presley, poses during a handprint ceremony honoring the Presley family on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEST HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Lisa Marie Presley is dead at 54.

Her mother Priscilla Presley says in a statement Thursday that the only child of Elvis Presley died after being rushed to the hospital earlier that day.

A spokesperson for Los Angeles County’s fire department says paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home Thursday morning following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest. Property records indicate the 54-year-old Lisa Marie Presley was a resident at that address.

Presley was at the Golden Globes earlier this week as the movie about her father was up for awards.

