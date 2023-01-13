BREAKING NEWS: Lisa Marie Presley has died
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEST HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Lisa Marie Presley is dead at 54.
Her mother Priscilla Presley says in a statement Thursday that the only child of Elvis Presley died after being rushed to the hospital earlier that day.
A spokesperson for Los Angeles County’s fire department says paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home Thursday morning following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest. Property records indicate the 54-year-old Lisa Marie Presley was a resident at that address.
Presley was at the Golden Globes earlier this week as the movie about her father was up for awards.
