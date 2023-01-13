Legislation introduced to honor late Rep. Jim Hagedorn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KEYC) - Rep. Brad Finstad of Minnesota’s first Congressional District has introduced legislation to honor his predecessor.

The late Rep. Jim Hagedorn died in February of 2022 following a battle with kidney cancer.

Finstad’s first piece of legislation would name a post office after the late congressman in his hometown of Blue Earth.

The second reintroduces a bill pushed by Hagedorn to boost technical training for trades programs.

Finstad, a Republican, served the remainder of Hagedorn’s term following a special election and was later elected for a full two-year term last November.

