Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

A Mankato classic car dealership will be featured on a new History Channel series

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The History Channel network reached out to Mankato’s Unique Classic Cars to be a part of the series premiere of “Dirty Old Cars.”

The show transforms used, vintage cars into restored, detailed cars. Dealership owners say the show highlights only a portion of the Unique Classic Cars business.

Starting last Spring, a total of 10 weeks were spent filming with the History Channel. Owners of Unique say Unqiue Classic Cars will be the largest dealership in the show compared to the two other dealerships featured from Georgia and North Carolina.

“It’s a lot of work that goes into filming an episode and preparation. It was a very fun experience,” said Jeff Kuchenbecker, sales manager at Unique Classic Cars.

“I think viewers are gonna be astonished at the transformation- not just at the cars that are done here at our shop, but at the other guys shops as well. Hopefully, it’ll give everybody an insight just into one one sliver of our business that we do here. But it’ll be kind of a fun way to see it,” said Jeremy Thomas, President and CEO of Unique Classic Cars.

The show, “Dirty Old Cars”, premieres at 9 p.m. on Jan. 18 on the History Channel.

Unique Classic Cars will host a watch party at MC’s Garage in Mankato on January 18 from 7 p.m. till 10 p.m. The kitchen closes at 9 p.m., so be sure to order before the show starts!

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
A school day in Janesville ended with a police presence and a lockdown.
Lockdown at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school

Latest News

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the late singer Elvis Presley, poses during a handprint...
BREAKING NEWS: Lisa Marie Presley has died
Support grows for a bill that provides universal, free breakfast and lunch to all public school...
Minnesota lawmakers weighing policies impacting kids
Owners of the Lamplighter have now decided to sell and start over across the street, which is...
The next chapter for Lamplighter
Maverick Insider: Makovsky sits down with Sports Director Rob Clark (Part I)