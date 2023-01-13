A Mankato classic car dealership will be featured on a new History Channel series

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The History Channel network reached out to Mankato’s Unique Classic Cars to be a part of the series premiere of “Dirty Old Cars.”

The show transforms used, vintage cars into restored, detailed cars. Dealership owners say the show highlights only a portion of the Unique Classic Cars business.

Starting last Spring, a total of 10 weeks were spent filming with the History Channel. Owners of Unique say Unqiue Classic Cars will be the largest dealership in the show compared to the two other dealerships featured from Georgia and North Carolina.

“It’s a lot of work that goes into filming an episode and preparation. It was a very fun experience,” said Jeff Kuchenbecker, sales manager at Unique Classic Cars.

“I think viewers are gonna be astonished at the transformation- not just at the cars that are done here at our shop, but at the other guys shops as well. Hopefully, it’ll give everybody an insight just into one one sliver of our business that we do here. But it’ll be kind of a fun way to see it,” said Jeremy Thomas, President and CEO of Unique Classic Cars.

The show, “Dirty Old Cars”, premieres at 9 p.m. on Jan. 18 on the History Channel.

Unique Classic Cars will host a watch party at MC’s Garage in Mankato on January 18 from 7 p.m. till 10 p.m. The kitchen closes at 9 p.m., so be sure to order before the show starts!

