Mankato Craft Beer Expo celebrating 10 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The largest southern Minnesota Beer Expo is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

Over 20 Minnesotan breweries are coming together at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center to showcase new and unique beer selections.

The Mankato Craft Beer Expo will begin tomorrow from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. for early access ticket holders. General admission is from 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Along with tasting, there will be a vote for the peoples choice award for the best beer. Educational seminars will also be available for attendees.

Organizers are excited for this years expo to celebrate with breweries that were not around during the first years of the event.

“A lot of things have changed in the beer industry,” said Owner/Organizer for the event, Mark Opdahl. “I mean, there’s going to be a bunch of people pouring in Saturday that weren’t even around ten years ago; so, It’s really fun. [There’s] been a lot of change over the years but that’s what keeps it exciting. I mean, 10 years is a big number. I don’t know, for anybody i think, for a business or an event of this kind, when you make it ten years it’s pretty special.”

Something extra special that will be making an appearance at this year’s Expo is a selection of THC-infused seltzers from the North Canna Co. based in Golden Valley.

The organizers would like to remind attendees that rides will be readily available and to drink responsibly

