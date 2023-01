MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man was hospitalized after a crash into the Mayo Clinic Health System.

Mankato Public safety responded to the accident around 4 p.m.

The man was identified as Thomas Jackson, 75.

Authorities say he suffered a medical event.

He was immediately taken inside the emergency room, his condition still unknown.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.