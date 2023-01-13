A much warmer weekend ahead

The upcoming week is typically the coldest week of winter, but that is certainly not going to be the case over the next several days. Milder air will start moving into our region tonight and will keep temperatures well above average through the weekend and into next week. We are still tracking a system that is likely to impact much of our area early next week. At this time, with the amount of mild air in place over the upper Midwest, it looks as though precipitation will fall primarily as rain Monday, with rain changing to snow late Monday night into Tuesday. Our overall pattern will become more normal for January by mid to late next week. We are watching a system that could bring snow Wednesday into Thursday with a couple more systems potentially bringing light snow by late next week into the weekend.

While we have seen a little off and on sunshine today, clouds have been a bit more stubborn than expected and that will be the case through the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures will remain steady in the teens throughout the day. Temps will drop back into the upper single digits early this evening and will then start to rise as a warmer airmass moves into the region. Much of the area will climb back into the upper teens to low 20s by daybreak Saturday. Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy With considerably warmer high temperatures in the mid 30s.

Our next system will move in on Monday with rain gradually beginning from southwest to northeast from late morning through early afternoon. With milder air still in place, the majority of precipitation with this system will fall in the form of rain. Colder air will begin to move in as this system moves out and at that point rain will transition to snow. As of now, we’re looking at somewhere between a quarter and a half inch of liquid precipitation, with the lighter end of that spread to the northwest and the heavier end of that spread to the southeast. There are a couple of variables with this system. The first is the track. If it moves further north precipitation amounts could be slightly higher. The second is timing. If the system slows and precipitation sticks around into Monday night or Tuesday, there could be a little more snow. Even if that happens, snow accumulation will likely be around or less than an inch in the Mankato area with slightly higher amounts to the north and west.

After Monday, our pattern will begin to change back to what it should be this time of year. Temperatures will drop back to (or even a little below) average by late week with several chances of snow. The first chance will be late Wednesday, Wednesday night into Thursday. After that, we’re watching the possibility of at least a couple of Alberta clipper type systems that will each bring some light snow. This is still over a week away; stay tuned for updates.

