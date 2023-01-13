Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

The next chapter for Lamplighter

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Last year, a fire in New Ulm left the future of a popular restaurant, the Lamplighter, in doubt.

Owners of the Lamplighter have now decided to sell and start over across the street. The 209 Pub and Grill is where the spirit of the Lamplighter lives on.

“Goodbyes are hard,” said general manager, Becky Portner, “I’m very grateful that I have this because I still get my Lamplighter, but a little bit of change is hard, but change can be good.”

Last October, the plans were to bring the Lamplighter back with repairs estimated to cost over $1 million. Since then, those plans have changed, with the damaged building being sold.

“Lamplighter was home for us. So now we’re just making a new home over here. It’ll take us a little while to get used to it. But we’re getting there, we’re getting there,” said Portner.

With familiar faces behind the bar and kitchen, 209 brought back all the favorite meals from the Lamplighter menu.

“People are happy especially now that we expanded the menu so that they can get more of them. stuff they wanted,” said kitchen manager, Brandon Roiger, “love that they’re able to get their familiar food that they’re used to at the Lamplighter.”

Even though it’s a new location, customers and staff say 209 Pub and Grill is where the spirit of the Lamplighter lives.

“It’s nice to have the Lamplighters still here,” said Portner.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
A school day in Janesville ended with a police presence and a lockdown.
Lockdown at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school

Latest News

Support grows for a bill that provides universal, free breakfast and lunch to all public school...
Minnesota lawmakers weighing policies impacting kids
Maverick Insider: Hastings talks latest surrounding No. 17 MSU men's hockey team (Part II)
Maverick Insider: Makovsky sits down with Sports Director Rob Clark (Part I)
Simon Morgan dribbles the basketball in a game against Sleepy Eye St. Mary's on Jan. 2, 2023.
PREP ATHLETE: Morgan’s continuous development leads to a great season for the Crusaders