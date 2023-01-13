The next chapter for Lamplighter

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Last year, a fire in New Ulm left the future of a popular restaurant, the Lamplighter, in doubt.

Owners of the Lamplighter have now decided to sell and start over across the street. The 209 Pub and Grill is where the spirit of the Lamplighter lives on.

“Goodbyes are hard,” said general manager, Becky Portner, “I’m very grateful that I have this because I still get my Lamplighter, but a little bit of change is hard, but change can be good.”

Last October, the plans were to bring the Lamplighter back with repairs estimated to cost over $1 million. Since then, those plans have changed, with the damaged building being sold.

“Lamplighter was home for us. So now we’re just making a new home over here. It’ll take us a little while to get used to it. But we’re getting there, we’re getting there,” said Portner.

With familiar faces behind the bar and kitchen, 209 brought back all the favorite meals from the Lamplighter menu.

“People are happy especially now that we expanded the menu so that they can get more of them. stuff they wanted,” said kitchen manager, Brandon Roiger, “love that they’re able to get their familiar food that they’re used to at the Lamplighter.”

Even though it’s a new location, customers and staff say 209 Pub and Grill is where the spirit of the Lamplighter lives.

“It’s nice to have the Lamplighters still here,” said Portner.

