MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 20th-ranked Minnesota State wrestling program suffered its first loss of the season to No. 11 UMary 23-15 on Thursday inside the Taylor Center.

The Mavericks fall to 3-1 overall. MSU continues its home stand with a 4 p.m. meet against Southwest Minnesota State.

