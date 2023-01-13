Your Photos
Not as foggy; warmer weekend ahead

Bus stop forecast for southern Minnesota for Friday, January 13, 2023.
Bus stop forecast for southern Minnesota for Friday, January 13, 2023.(keyc weather)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Not as foggy out there this morning as it has been, but it is cooler. Temperatures will warm up as we head into the weekend, but while the milder air will feel nice but it will melt more snow, which will put more moisture in the air and lead to clouds and patchy fog. We are tracking a system that is expected to develop in the southwestern US this weekend and move across the plains by early next week. This will bring a chance of rain, freezing rain and snow Monday and Monday night, possibly lingering into Tuesday.

An area of high pressure is moving into the region, bringing sunshine and cooler temperatures, finally pushing the clouds out. Highs will only reach the mid to upper teens today. As the high passes to our east tonight, our winds will switch to the south and warmer air will begin to move in. In fact, our temperature will rise through the overnight hours into Saturday morning. Both Saturday and Sunday will be warmer, with high temperatures climbing into the mid 30s. With the warmer temperatures, there will be more melting and that means more moisture in the air, which will produce low cloud cover and fog at times throughout the weekend.

We are continuing to monitor a system that will bring a wintry mix and snow to much of our region Monday into Tuesday. The way the storm system is looking right now, we’ll see mostly rain from it as warmer air is wrapped into it from the south. As this storm system is still forming, things can and will change, so stay tuned as we get closer. After Monday, our long-range data is hinting that our weather pattern could become a bit more active with multiple snow chances throughout the last half of next week.

