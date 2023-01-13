Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Rep. Brad Finstad has introduced legislation to honor his predecessor

Kato Living M-F VOD Record
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Finstad’s first piece of legislation would name a post office after the late congressman in his hometown of Blue Earth. The late Rep. Jim Hagedorn died last February a battle with kidney cancer.

The second reintroduces a bill pushed by Hagedorn to boost technical training for trades programs.

Finstad says the legislation is a way to honor Hagedorn’s life, legacy, and love for southern Minnesota.

”I was very humbled by the fact that so many of my colleagues were willing to sign on to it, said Finstad, “and again, that’s a testament to the relationships that Jim built in his time in Congress. He just never gave up and never quit working on representing people in southern Minnesota. So, that’s something I hope to take with me and I think about quite often.”

Finstad, a Republican, served the remainder of Hagedorn’s term following a special election and was later elected for a full two-year term last November.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning

Latest News

Mason is undefeated this season.
MSU’s Mason looks to build on championship season
Walk or snowshoe by candlelight at Fort Ridgely State Park on Feb. 4
Walk or snowshoe by candlelight at Fort Ridgely State Park on Feb. 4
FILE
Mankato man hospitalized after crashing into MCHS
Rep. Brad Finstad’s first piece of legislation would name a post office after late congressman...
Legislation introduced to honor late Rep. Jim Hagedorn