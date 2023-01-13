Rep. Brad Finstad has introduced legislation to honor his predecessor

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Finstad’s first piece of legislation would name a post office after the late congressman in his hometown of Blue Earth. The late Rep. Jim Hagedorn died last February a battle with kidney cancer.

The second reintroduces a bill pushed by Hagedorn to boost technical training for trades programs.

Finstad says the legislation is a way to honor Hagedorn’s life, legacy, and love for southern Minnesota.

”I was very humbled by the fact that so many of my colleagues were willing to sign on to it, said Finstad, “and again, that’s a testament to the relationships that Jim built in his time in Congress. He just never gave up and never quit working on representing people in southern Minnesota. So, that’s something I hope to take with me and I think about quite often.”

Finstad, a Republican, served the remainder of Hagedorn’s term following a special election and was later elected for a full two-year term last November.

