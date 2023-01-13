Walk or snowshoe by candlelight at Fort Ridgely State Park on Feb. 4

FAIRFAX, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting candlelight events across the state this winter, including one at Fort Ridgely State Park on Saturday, Feb. 4. Drop by any time between 5 and 8 p.m. for snowshoeing or hiking as stars twinkle overhead and candles flicker in the snow.

“Candlelight events are a wonderful way to experience state parks in winter,” said Ann Pierce, DNR Parks and Trails director. “On a cold winter’s night, there’s something beautiful about the flicker of candles reflected in the snow – it creates a magical feeling. Being active outside in winter is a great way to beat cabin fever, get some exercise and boost your mood.”

The 1-mile trail starts at the Chalet and is suitable for beginner-level snowshoers or hikers of all ages.

The evening wraps up with a cup of hot cocoa near a crackling bonfire. Roasting sticks are available for visitors.

For weather-related event updates, call 507-426-7840 or check visitor alerts at mndnr.gov/fortridgely.

Save time: Get vehicle permits and ski passes online before you go

A vehicle permit is required to enter Minnesota state parks. Although permits are available at the park, visitors can save time by getting one in advance. Visit mndnr.gov/reservations, log in or create an account, then click on “vehicle permit.” Next, select a duration of one-day ($7) or annual ($35) and continue as directed. An email will be sent with a permit that can be printed and displayed during park visits.

State park events take place year round, offering a variety of activities. For the complete events schedule – including dates, times and other details – visit the state park events calendar on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/ptcalendar).

For more information, email info.dnr@state.mn.us or call the DNR Information Center at 651-296-6157 or 888-646-6367 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fort Ridgely State Park is located at: 72158 County Road 30 Fairfax, MN 55332.

