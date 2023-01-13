Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Walk or snowshoe by candlelight at Fort Ridgely State Park on Feb. 4

Walk or snowshoe by candlelight at Fort Ridgely State Park on Feb. 4
Walk or snowshoe by candlelight at Fort Ridgely State Park on Feb. 4(Fort Ridgely State Park)
By Stephanie Williams
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting candlelight events across the state this winter, including one at Fort Ridgely State Park on Saturday, Feb. 4. Drop by any time between 5 and 8 p.m. for snowshoeing or hiking as stars twinkle overhead and candles flicker in the snow.

“Candlelight events are a wonderful way to experience state parks in winter,” said Ann Pierce, DNR Parks and Trails director. “On a cold winter’s night, there’s something beautiful about the flicker of candles reflected in the snow – it creates a magical feeling. Being active outside in winter is a great way to beat cabin fever, get some exercise and boost your mood.”

The 1-mile trail starts at the Chalet and is suitable for beginner-level snowshoers or hikers of all ages.

The evening wraps up with a cup of hot cocoa near a crackling bonfire. Roasting sticks are available for visitors.

For weather-related event updates, call 507-426-7840 or check visitor alerts at mndnr.gov/fortridgely.

Save time: Get vehicle permits and ski passes online before you go

A vehicle permit is required to enter Minnesota state parks. Although permits are available at the park, visitors can save time by getting one in advance. Visit mndnr.gov/reservations, log in or create an account, then click on “vehicle permit.” Next, select a duration of one-day ($7) or annual ($35) and continue as directed. An email will be sent with a permit that can be printed and displayed during park visits.

State park events take place year round, offering a variety of activities. For the complete events schedule – including dates, times and other details – visit the state park events calendar on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/ptcalendar).

For more information, email info.dnr@state.mn.us or call the DNR Information Center at 651-296-6157 or 888-646-6367 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fort Ridgely State Park is located at: 72158 County Road 30 Fairfax, MN 55332.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning

Latest News

A Mankato man identified as Thomas Jackson, 75. was hospitalized after crashing into the Mayo...
Mankato man hospitalized after crashing into MHCS
Rep. Brad Finstad’s first piece of legislation would name a post office after late congressman...
Legislation introduced to honor late Rep. Jim Hagedorn
Over 20 Minnesotan breweries are coming together at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center...
Mankato Craft Beer Expo celebrating 10 years
Mankato man hospitalized after crashing into MHCS