Arvilla Kain celebrates her 100th birthday

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Arvilla Kain was born on January 13, 1923, in Wells, Minnesota.

Friends, family, and caregivers celebrated Kain’s birthday with a party at Old Main Village. She insisted that the party’s theme had her favorite color: purple!

Kain says today’s celebration was the best party she’s ever had. When asked what the secret to getting to 100 years old was, Kain had a lot to say. One of her tips was: ”Oh, eat what you want and keep busy and do the things you like to do. Have a lot of fun.”

Kain lived in Minnesota Lake for 73 years before moving to Mankato. She’ll be having another birthday celebration with her family in Minnesota Lake on Sunday.

Happy Birthday Arvilla!

