Highway 14 construction continues in winter months

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota winter hasn’t stopped MNDoT from making progress on the multiyear Highway 14 project.

Just yesterday, MNDoT was setting beams on the two bridges north of Courtland. They say the weather has impacted the project, yet they are still on schedule and in good shape.

Overall, the project is expanding 12.5 miles of Highway 14. It will go from two to four lanes between New Ulm and Nicollet to complete a continuous four-lane road between New Ulm and Rochester.

Even though they aren’t able to put in as many hours as they did in the summer and fall, they hope to take some small steps.

