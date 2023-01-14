Your Photos
Lakefield woman charged with third-degree murder after fatal overdose in Jackson County

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Olivia Rose Saddler is facing a third-degree murder charge as well as a fourth-degree drug charge.

A criminal complaint says on Jan. 7th, 2022, a woman died after being rushed to the hospital in Jackson. An autopsy listed the cause of death as fentanyl toxicity.

Authorities allege that text messages link Saddler to the victim. The criminal complaint says Saddler denied the phone number was hers.

Saddler’s Bail is set at $100,000 with conditions; she’s due back in court on Jan. 25th.

