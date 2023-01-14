Your Photos
Mankato Public Safety seek help finding missing woman

21 year old Kathleen Jo Gimenez was last seen around 11:30 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is asking for public assistance in locating missing person Kathleen Jo Gimenez, a 21-year-old Asian female, from Mankato.

She was last seen around 11:30 p.m., Thursday, January 12, on the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato. She was wearing a red jacket, black pants and black converse shoes. She is approximately 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Gimenez has not contacted friends or family and her whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about Gimenez is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or 507-387-8725.

