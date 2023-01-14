Mild air ahead of MLK Day rain

Some filtered sunshine to end the day. High temperatures will rise into the mid-30s. You can thank those southerly winds at around 20mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph for that

Clouds will build on Sunday and temperatures will rise into the upper30s with some light rain developing late in the evening.

Monday a stronger storm system will bring showers to the area. There is some potential this could be a heavier rain event with totals up to 0.5″. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out in northern Iowa. High temperatures Monday will push into the low 40s. Then a chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain between 9pm and midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight going into Tuesday with lows in the upper20s.

Tuesday highs get knocked back down behind a cold front into the 30s under a mainly cloudy sky.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.