Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Report: Livings expenses cost Americans an extra $371 per month

The good news is that the cost-of-living shock appears to be easing and paychecks are starting...
The good news is that the cost-of-living shock appears to be easing and paychecks are starting to catch up. (CNN, POOL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The typical American spent an extra $371 last month due to inflation compared to a year ago, according to a report from Moody’s Analytics.

The good news is that the cost-of-living shock appears to be easing and paychecks are starting to catch up.

At the inflation peak last June, Moody’s Analytics says the typical family spent an additional $502 per month compared with the year before.

Those extra expenses apply to everything from rent to groceries to utilities.

Families are spending around $82 more per month on shelter and $72 more on food.

Moody’s says the bright spot is gasoline, where people saved $1.55 per month compared with the year before.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning

Latest News

Fans hold a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the second half of an...
Hamlin visits Bills for 1st time since cleared to go home
A 5-year-old is the first confirmed death during severe weather impacting north Georgia this...
5-year-old crushed by tree during severe weather, sheriff’s office says
Rep. Brad Finstad pushes for legislation in Hagedorn’s honor.
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, center, meets with supporters outside a vacation...
Top Brazilian court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for riot