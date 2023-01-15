Mavericks complete sweep of No. 14 St. Cloud State

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State women’s hockey program took down nationally-ranked St. Cloud State 4-1 on Saturday inside of the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, completing the sweep of the Huskies.

The Mavericks improve to 13-11-0 overall with the victory. Next, MSU travels to Wisconsin for a series against the No. 8 Badgers.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.