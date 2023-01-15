Rain likely Monday, mild temps will continue

After a mild day Sunday, we are anticipating our next system which will move across our area Monday, Monday night into Tuesday. The mild air will stick around, so most of the precipitation with this system will come in the form of rain. Rainfall amounts from a quarter to a half inch or more will be possible. There will be some light snow as colder air filters in late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Accumulation amounts will be light in the Mankato area, with far western and central Minnesota having the best chance for an inch or two of snow. Drier and slightly cooler (but still warmer than average) weather is in the forecast for late Tuesday and Wednesday. By late Wednesday, we will be tracking yet another system that will have the potential to bring snow to parts of southern and southeastern Minnesota. We will be on the far northern edge of this system with the best chance of snow along and south of a line from Blue Earth to Rochester. We will be watching this one closely because a slight north or south deviation in the track could mean the difference between a couple of inches of snow or no snow at all. After that, it looks like we will be mostly dry and cooler through the rest of next week into the following weekend.

