Crash during Nisswa snowmobile race leaves man seriously hurt

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A participant in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race crashed on the race course and was hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred in the area of Jacobs Road, which is in rural Lake Shore, MN, just before 2 p.m. Sunday.

The 26-year-old man from Mayville, WI was in the middle of the race when the crash occurred.

First responders stationed at the event immediately helped the man.

He was taken by helicopter to a Twin Cities area hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

There was no immediate word what caused it.

