Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Giants outlast Vikings 31-24 for 1st playoff win in 11 years

Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins throws as he's pressured by New York Giants' Jarrad Davis...
Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins throws as he's pressured by New York Giants' Jarrad Davis during the second half of an NFL wild card football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Daniel Jones passed for 301 yards and two touchdowns and ran 15 times for 79 yards in his first career playoff game for the New York Giants, a 31-24 victory over Minnesota in the wild-card round that gave the Vikings their first loss in 12 one-score games this season.

Saquon Barkley rushed for two scores, including the tiebreaker midway through the fourth quarter. The Giants’ defense finished off the franchise’s first playoff win since the Super Bowl 11 years ago by swarming tight end T.J. Hockenson after a 3-yard catch on a pass from Kirk Cousins at midfield on fourth-and-8, and the Vikings turned the ball over on downs with 1:44 to go and no timeouts left.

Isaiah Hodgins and Daniel Bellinger had touchdown receptions for the Giants, who advanced to play No. 1 seed and division rival Philadelphia in the divisional round next weekend.

Cousins went 31 for 39 for 273 yards and two scores, plus a rushing touchdown to cap the game’s opening possession, the too-short throw to Hockenson at the end his only mistake. Justin Jefferson, the NFL’s leading receiver, had only one catch after halftime and finished with 47 yards.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning

Latest News

The 20th-ranked Mavericks finish their home stand with a big win over SMSU.
No. 20 MSU defeats SMSU 26-18
The Minnesota State women's hockey team extends its win streak to six games with its sweep over...
Mavericks complete sweep of No. 14 St. Cloud State
Mankato Loyola star Simon Morgan surpassed 1,000 career points in the Crusaders' loss to New...
Loyola’s Morgan reaches 1K points in loss to Cathedral
No. 8 Mankato East took care of business on Saturday, at home, against Marshall.
No. 8 Mankato East takes down Marshall