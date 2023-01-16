Justice Alan Page speaks at MLK Day event at Gustavus

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page visited the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College to mark Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Justice Page was joined by Gustavus professor Phil Bryant for a discussion on racism in athletics and the judicial system.

The annual MLK Day celebration hosted by Gustavus also included music from the college’s jazz band.

KEYC News Now at 6 will have more from Justice Page’s discussion tonight.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.