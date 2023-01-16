Mankato Riverblenders offer singing Valentines

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Valentine’s Day, Feb.14, 2023, the Mankato Riverblenders Chorus will dispatch singing quartets in and around the greater Mankato area delivering singing Valentines.

The quartet will arrive unannounced to your Valentine’s location and search out the designated recipient. They will sing two songs and present a long-stemmed rose with a Valentine’s card naming the sender. Photographs will be taken and mailed or emailed following the event as a memory of the singing Valentine.

Morning or afternoon time windows are available from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, and orders will be taken by phone until noon that day.

The cost of a singing Valentine is $50. For more details, or to make an appointment for a singing Valentine, call Leon at (507) 995-2273 or go to www.singmankato.com.

