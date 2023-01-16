Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

One arrested after over 50 grams of cocaine, fentanyl found at Austin restaurant

Arrest
Arrest(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – A search warrant served at an Austin restaurant resulted in the arrest of one Austin man after police found more than 50 grams of cocaine and suspected fentanyl.

According to the Austin Police Department, it served a search warrant at 3401 W Oakland Ave. which includes the restaurant Wing Bazaar.

Over 50 grams of cocaine was located along with suspected fentanyl.

Terry Heggs, 39, was arrested and charges are pending review by the Mower County Attorney’s Office.

Officers from the Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team and South-Central Minnesota Drug Task Force all assisted on the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning

Latest News

The Mankato Riverblenders Chorus will be dispatching quartets in and around the greater Mankato...
Riverblenders offer singing Valentines
NuWay-K&H will use the Greeneye system will offer selective spraying-as-a-service initially to...
Southern Minnesota Co-Op invests in Greeneye Technology system
Riverblenders offer singing Valentines
Southern Minnesota Co-Op invests in Greeneye Technology system
The two-day trade show kicks off on Wednesday, and the show is expected to see nearly 100...
Ag Expo returns to Mankato