Rain and snow tonight, more snow possible later this week

Rain will continue through the remainder of this afternoon and into tonight, with rain mixing with and eventually changing over to snow at some point this evening. As of right now, it appears as though snowfall amounts will be less than an inch for the Mankato area, with slightly heavier amounts of 1 to 3 inches possible across central and far western Minnesota. There is a chance that a heavier band of snow could develop on the back side of the system as it moves out tonight. If that happens, snowfall amounts could be slightly higher than the current forecast. Snow and rain will end from west to east by late tonight. Our next system will arrive Wednesday afternoon and will have the potential to bring measurable snow to much of our area from late Wednesday through Thursday. As of right now, we are looking at the possibility of around 1 to 3 inches of snow along a line from Worthington to Mankato to the Twin Cities, with 2 to 4 or more inches possible along and south of a line from Fairmont to Rochester. There is still some uncertainty in regard to the track of this system. If it tracks further south, snowfall amounts will be lower. If it tracks further north, snowfall amounts will be a bit higher.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy and mild with rain. Temperatures will remain steady in the low to mid 30s throughout the afternoon. Rain will continue into this evening, eventually mixing with and changing to snow as temperatures drop into the low 30s. Snowfall amounts will be light with less than an inch expected in the Mankato area, with 1 to 3 inches possible across far western and central Minnesota. There is a slight chance that we could see a heavier band of snow develop as this system exits tonight. If that happens, snowfall amounts will be slightly higher. Rain and snow will end from west to east overnight with the system exiting our region by daybreak Tuesday. Wednesday will be cloudy but mostly dry with steady temperatures in the upper 20 to low 30s.

Our next system is developing off the coast of California today and will move into the upper Midwest on Wednesday. Unlike our last system, this one will come with colder air and all of the moisture will come in the form of snow. There is still a considerable amount of uncertainty in regard to where this system is going to track. That’s a big deal, because a slight fluctuation, either north or south, will make a big difference in our snowfall forecast. As of right now, it appears as though we are likely to see around 1 to 3 inches along a line that extends from Worthington to Mankato to the Twin Cities. Amounts will be higher to the southeast, with 2 to 4 or more inches possible along and south of a line that runs from Fairmont to Rochester. This is still very preliminary. If this system tracks south, those numbers will decrease. If the system tracks north, those numbers could increase by a couple of inches. Stay with the weather team for the very latest, we will be watching this system closely and will have updates along the way.

Temperatures will cool a bit on Friday, but we will bounce back above average by Saturday and Sunday. That period will be dry with some sunshine possible over the weekend. Long range data is currently suggesting that we will get quite a bit colder next week.

